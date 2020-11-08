Joyce E. Carpenter Frey, 71, of Mount Joy, and formerly of Manheim, died peacefully on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at the Lancaster General Hospital. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Stanley M. and Thelma J. Landis Carpenter. She was the loving wife of W. Kenneth Frey and they observed their 48th wedding anniversary in June of this year. A registered nurse, Joyce worked as a trauma nurse at Reading Hospital in her early years, she later was employed at the former Elizabethtown Rehabilitation Hospital, and completed her career in health care working for Dermatology Physicians in Lancaster. Joyce worshipped at East Petersburg Mennonite Church and attended Rohrerstown Mennonite Church where she was instrumental in developing and managing the "Neighbors Together" Program for both churches. Her interests included: flower and vegetable gardening, cooking, trips to the beach, and spending time in the mountains or at the lakehouse with the grandchildren. She was a beloved wife, mother, and grandmother; a prayer warrior with a servant's heart. Joyce had the ability to know when friends and even strangers needed a helping hand or someone to lift their spirits in prayer. There was no holiday without the family gathering together, this was her passion to be that awesome grandma, mother, and loving wife.
Surviving in addition to her husband, Ken, are two sons, Justin K. husband of Tammy Frey, Joel K. husband of Amanda Frey both of Manheim, a daughter, Christina J. wife of Matthew Kulp of Sinking Spring, eleven grandchildren, Trevor, Toby, Ben, Ellie, Colin, Sarah, Joshua, Zach, Hannah, Rylan, and Karissa, three brothers: John husband of Mary Carpenter of Landisville, Jay husband of Ruth Carpenter of Lancaster, James husband of Arlene Carpenter of Lampeter and a sister, Mary Jane wife of Bill Sensenig of Stevens.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Joyce's funeral service at Manheim Brethren In Christ Church, 54 North Penryn Road, Manheim, on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at 11:00 AM. There will be a viewing at the Manheim Brethren In Christ Church on Tuesday evening from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM, with additional viewing on Wednesday morning from 10:00 AM until the time of the service. Interment will be in Hernley Mennonite Cemetery. To send the family online condolences, please visit: www.buchfuneral.com
