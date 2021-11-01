Joyce E. Burkhart, 85, of Colonial Park Care Ctr., formerly of Ephrata, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021. Born in Ephrata, she was the daughter of the late Frank and Amanda Viola Fritz Hess. She was the loving wife of Leroy S. Burkhart who died in 2018.
Joyce worked for many years in the cafeterias of both Ephrata School District and later the Garden Spot Auto Auction. A member of the Conestoga Church of the Brethren, she enjoyed bowling, singing, playing piano, music and reading.
She will be lovingly missed by: her children, Pam married to Randy Oellig, Harrisburg, Daryl married to Kim Burkhart, Lancaster; three grandchildren, Rachel Oellig, Nathan and Tyler Burkhart. A son, Michael preceded her in death.
Funeral Services: 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 5, 2021 at the Conestoga Church of the Brethren, 141 E. Main St., Leola. Viewing: 10-11 a.m. Friday. Interment: Bareville Cemetery.
Furman's -- Leola
