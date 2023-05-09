Joyce E. Brandt, 69, of Manheim, PA, peacefully entered the presence of her Lord on Saturday afternoon, May 6, 2023 at her home following a long illness. Born in Ephrata, she was the daughter of the late Raymond M. and Theda G. Fahnestock Sensenig. She was the wife of Jay M. Brandt for 50 years on April 21.
Joyce was a 1972 graduate of Ephrata High School. She was a loving wife and supportive mother to her three children and their families. After her family was grown, she helped her husband by working in the office of their family business, Stiegel Valley Flooring, for nearly 20 years.
Joyce was a member of Middle Creek Church where she assisted her husband in his ministry as a deacon. In addition to making clothing for her children, she had a sewing ministry that resulted in hundreds of dresses that were given overseas to others in need. Joyce also enjoyed knitting and crocheting dishcloths and scrubbies, which she freely gave away. She loved spending time at the Outer Banks and at their family cabin in Tioga County.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by three children, Randy L., husband of Jennifer M. Peiffer Brandt, of Manheim, Jennifer L., wife of Christopher M. Cheney, of Apalachin, NY, and Tammy J., wife of Jeremy J. Kline, of Ephrata; seven grandchildren; one great grandson; and a sister, Carol A., wife of David G. Hollinger, of Lititz.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, May 13, 2023 at 11:00 AM at Middle Creek Church, 351 Middle Creek Road, Lititz, PA. Interment will follow in the adjoining cemetery. The family will receive guests during a public viewing at the church on Friday evening from 6-8:00 PM and on Saturday morning from 10:00 AM until the time of the service. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Hospice and Community Care, 685 Good Drive, PO Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604. To express a condolence with the family or to watch a livestream of the service, visit www.spencefuneralservices.com.