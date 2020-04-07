Joyce (Duvall) Haines, of Holtwood, passed away peacefully on April 4, 2020 at the Lancaster Mennonite Home. She would have celebrated her 76th birthday on Wednesday. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Gladys (Huss) Duvall Rush and Harold Duvall.
Joyce was happily married to Karl Haines, with whom she would have celebrated 56 wonderful years of marriage on April 18th. Their marriage was a beautiful testament of their deep love and devotion to each other.
Joyce was a loving wife, mother, mother-in-law, and grandmother. She will be remembered for her beautiful smile and the deep love she had for her family. Joyce faithfully attended all of her sons' many activities, and that carried down to her grandchildren, whom she would also watch with pride. Over the years, Joyce blessed her family and friends with her love of baking and her cake decorating talent. She also enjoyed traveling with her husband. Joyce was a devoted lifetime member of St. Catherine's of Sienna, Quarryville.
Joyce will be deeply missed by her family. In addition to her husband, she is survived by three sons, David, husband of Tonia of Landisville, Matthew, husband of Heather of Landisville, and Mark, husband of Tina of Columbia. Also surviving are six grandchildren: Meghan, Corinne, Olivia, Evan, Seth, and Willow, and three step-grandchildren: Ashlie, Nick, and Gwen.
Joyce's family would also like to share their deep gratitude to all of the nurses and staff at the Lancaster Mennonite Home for the deep compassion and grace they showed to Joyce and her family during a time when, due to the current situation in the world, her family was not able to be with her.
Sadly, due to social distancing and limited gathering recommendations, a private family graveside service will take place at St. Catherine Cemetery. There will be a Celebration of Joyce's life at a later time for friends and family to gather to celebrate and remember Joyce.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Hospice & Community Care or the Mennonite Home – Memory Care. Arrangements entrusted to Reynolds Funeral and Cremation Services, Inc. www.reynoldsfuneralhome.net
