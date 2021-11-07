Joyce Darlene Droege of West Hempfield Township, entered into rest on Wednesday, November 3, 2021 at the age of 91. She was the wife of Leonard J. Droege, Sr., 94, for 72 years. She was born in West Hempfield Township, daughter of the late Daniel H. and Esther Seitz Fisher.
Joyce was a graduate of East Donegal High School, Class of 1948. She was a member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church where she taught CCD for 19 years and was a member of the Altar Rosary Society. She had an overwhelming zeal as a local historian, gardener, and teacher of religion. Joyce flew with the Mid Atlantic Antique Air Museum and enjoyed camping in our National Parks. Her sense of adventure manifested in many a motorcycle cruise cross country with her husband. Joyce’s raspberry jams were requested by many and became her signature trademark. Her devotion to her husband, children, and Catholic faith were indeed exceptional standards to be cherished by all who knew her. Her motto, “Take what comes and make the best of it,” was exemplified by her actions and volunteer efforts throughout life.
Surviving in addition to her husband, six sons: Tim, Tom, Lenny, Kurt, Alan and Ted of New Mexico and one daughter: Jodi of New York. Joyce was the proud grandmother of 16 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. She was also survived by four sisters.
The Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 409 Cherry St., Columbia, PA 17512 on Friday, November 12, 2021 at 11:00 A.M. with Rev. Stephen P. Kelley, as Celebrant. Visitation will be from 10:00 A.M. to 11:00 A.M. Final Commendation and Farewell in Holy Trinity Catholic Cemetery. Please omit flowers. Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to: Holy Trinity Improvement Fund or Hospice and Community Care. Arrangements by the Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., Columbia/Mountville. To send an online condolence, visit: Workmanfuneralhomes.com
