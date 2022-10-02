Joyce D. Sheaffer, 85, formerly of Drumore and Lancaster, passed away peacefully with her children by her side at Moravian Manor on Thursday, September 29, 2022. Joyce was the beloved wife of the late Oliver R. Sheaffer, with whom she shared 53 years of marriage.
Born in Lancaster, Joyce was the daughter of the late Samuel F. and Mary (Good) Dengler. She was a 1955 graduate of J. P. McCaskey High School. Joyce worked as a secretary with Radio Corporation of America (RCA) and held a few part-time jobs over the years, but her greatest role was being a mother.
Joyce is survived by her children, daughter Kimberly and husband Ronald Good, of Drumore and son, Oliver Scott and girlfriend Terry Wilson of Lancaster. She is also survived by nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband and parents, Joyce was predeceased by her sister, Hazel M. Moon, and brother, Richard F. Dengler.
Joyce was a member of Ascension Lutheran Church, Willow Street, PA. She enjoyed spending time at the shore, helping in the garden, reading, singing and music, knitting, playing cards and Bingo, decorating for the holidays, hearing the antics of her "grand-pups," and being with her family.
Many words come to mind in describing Joyce. Her kindness and caring were seen in her thoughtful words and actions and in her giving ways, whether donating time to volunteer activities, helping with church events, knitting baby blankets for Project Linus, or giving out candy. Extremely organized, practical and attentive to detail, Joyce managed her home and family finances efficiently and was very punctual with anything on a time schedule. She was highly sensitive, both in the emotional and physical sense, seen in her empathy toward others as well as through her exceptional auditory abilities. She would often guide or teach with her eyes or a facial expression. Joyce was also very forgiving of others, even evident in her affinity for bunnies and rabbits, despite the fact they ate 60 petunias in her first endeavor with planting a flower garden.
The family would like to thank the exceptional staff, volunteers, and her dear friends at Moravian Manor Skilled Nursing Facility for their compassionate and loving care and support.
A funeral service will take place at Ascension Lutheran Church, 600 E. Penn Grant Road, Willow Street, PA 17584 on Thursday, October 6 at 11:00 AM. The family will receive friends from 10:00-11 AM at the church. Interment will be private in the Drumore Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Ascension Lutheran Church at the above address or to Moravian Manor Communities Development Office/Activities Donation at 300 W. Lemon Street, Lititz, PA 17543. Online guestbook at: