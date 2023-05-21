Joyce Christensen Collins

On May 11, 2023, Joyce C. Collins of Lancaster, Pennsylvania passed away peacefully at the age of 97. Joyce was born Joyce Bernice Christensen on August 27, 1925 to Danish immigrants, Carl and Olga Christensen, in Wausau, Wisconsin. After WWII, she moved to the Washington, D.C. area to be closer to her mother and sister, Ruth. It was there while working at the U.S. Patent Office that Joyce fell in love with Arthur W. Collins. In 1949, Art and Joyce were married in Falls Church, Virginia. In 1956, they settled in Art's hometown of Swarthmore, Pennsylvania to raise their five children.
Joyce was gifted with a compassionate nature, always looking on the brighter side of life. She provided kindness and love to everyone she met. She especially loved children. Joyce was an active member of the Swarthmore Friends Meeting and was involved for many years in the Meeting's Refugee Committee which provided housing for refugees. Joyce was known for her crafting skills whether in the kitchen baking cobblers, cakes and Christmas cookies, or creating glass enclosed flower arrangements and intricate woven basketry. Joyce and Art shared many interests in their 52 years of marriage including Democratic politics and square dancing.
In 1995, Joyce and Art retired to the Willow Valley Retirement Community in Lancaster, Pennsylvania and joined the Lancaster Friends Meeting. After Art's passing in 2001, she began weightlifting and trained twice a week for nearly 20 years. She won her age class in the Lancaster Weightlifting Championship and competed in the annual Senior Games of Lancaster. She enjoyed many wonderful trips accompanying the Cleveland Symphony Orchestra. Joyce took great joy in life and in sharing experiences with family and friends.
Joyce is survived by: Son, Carl Collins and spouse Donna Flanders of Modesto, California, grandchild Kirsten Collins (Cody Hoesly), Portland, Oregon, and great grandchildren Lola Hoesly and Carl Hoesly, grandchild Eleanor Collins (Nathan Lafferty), Basel, Switzerland and great grandchild Emmylou Lafferty. Son, James Collins and spouse Sue Bidigare of Chesterfield, Michigan grandchild Nicole Dolan (Kevin), Rochester, Michigan, and great grandchildren Brianna, Caitlin, and James, grandchild, Jeremy Collins (Jessica), Fenton, Michigan, and great grandchildren Ayden Liesen and Elsa Collins. Son, Robert Collins and spouse Elizabeth Collins of Swarthmore, Pennsylvania. Daughter, Marilyn Chris Collins and spouse Laura Buonomo of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania grandchildren Alex Collins, Verona, Wisconsin, Matthew Weinstock-Collins, Annville, Pennsylvania, and Emily Weinstock-Collins, Eagan, Minnesota. Son, Alan Collins and spouse Anna Berdine of Seattle, Washington grandchildren Jesse Collins, Astoria, Oregon, Sarah Collins, Boulder, Colorado, and Benji Collins, Seattle, Washington.
A celebration of life will be held at Willow Valley Communities in the Johnson Auditorium located in Manor North, 3rd floor on Saturday, June 3, 2023 at 2:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to: The American Friends Service Committee, 1501 Cherry Street, Philadelphia, PA 19102. SnyderFuneralHome.com