Joyce Ann Wolf, 90, of Akron, passed away on Saturday, August 5, 2023, at United Zion Retirement Community. She was born in Rothsville to the late John and Naomi (Lieb) Rabold and was the wife of the late Alvin Wolf, who passed away in 2014.
Joyce was a member of Emmanuel United Methodist Church, Brownstown, where she was very active and held many positions throughout the years. Joyce was a past member of Rabbit Hillers. She enjoyed traveling, spending time with her family and was a faithful servant to her Lord.
During her working years, Joyce worked as a banker for Brownstown Bank - Wells Fargo.
She is survived by a daughter, Debra, wife of Lester Howe; two sons, Douglas Wolf, Donald, husband of Amanda (Reidenbach) Wolf; a granddaughter, Michelle Graybill and a great-grandson, Cody Graybill. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a great-grandson, Tyler Heagy.
A viewing will be held on Thursday, August 10, 2023, from 6 to 8 PM at Stradling Funeral Home, 30 North Ninth Street, Akron. A graveside service will be held on Friday, August 11, 2023, at 10 AM at the Emmanuel United Methodist Cemetery, Brownstown, with Pastor Larry Kipp officiating.
Memorial contributions in Joyce's memory may be made to United Zion Retirement Community, 722 Furnace Hills Pike, Lititz, PA 17543.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
