Joyce Ann Wolf

Joyce Ann Wolf

Joyce Ann Wolf, 90, of Akron, passed away on Saturday, August 5, 2023, at United Zion Retirement Community. She was born in Rothsville to the late John and Naomi (Lieb) Rabold and was the wife of the late Alvin Wolf, who passed away in 2014.

Joyce was a member of Emmanuel United Methodist Church, Brownstown, where she was very active and held many positions throughout the years. Joyce was a past member of Rabbit Hillers. She enjoyed traveling, spending time with her family and was a faithful servant to her Lord.

During her working years, Joyce worked as a banker for Brownstown Bank - Wells Fargo.

She is survived by a daughter, Debra, wife of Lester Howe; two sons, Douglas Wolf, Donald, husband of Amanda (Reidenbach) Wolf; a granddaughter, Michelle Graybill and a great-grandson, Cody Graybill. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a great-grandson, Tyler Heagy.

A viewing will be held on Thursday, August 10, 2023, from 6 to 8 PM at Stradling Funeral Home, 30 North Ninth Street, Akron. A graveside service will be held on Friday, August 11, 2023, at 10 AM at the Emmanuel United Methodist Cemetery, Brownstown, with Pastor Larry Kipp officiating.

Memorial contributions in Joyce's memory may be made to United Zion Retirement Community, 722 Furnace Hills Pike, Lititz, PA 17543.

Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.

Send flowers to the family of Joyce Ann Wolf
Browse »

LNP Media Group, Inc.

Service information

Aug 10
Visitation
Thursday, August 10, 2023
6:00PM-8:00PM
Stradling Funeral Home
30 North Ninth Street
Akron, PA 17501
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Aug 11
Service
Friday, August 11, 2023
10:00AM
Emmanuel United Methodist Church
11 N. Church Street
Brownstown, PA 17508
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Service begins.

Tags

Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc.

201 Church Avenue
P.O. Box 92
Ephrata, PA 17522
+1(717)733-2472
www.stradlingfuneralhome.com

Newsletter