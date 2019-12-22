Joyce (Aldrich) Grouchy

March 31, 1936 – December 6, 2019
With heavy hearts, we announce the passing of our mother, Joyce Aldrich Teausant Grouchy. Born in Burlington, VT, to the late Franklin M. and Florence (Bessette) Aldrich. She shared 35 wonderful years of marriage with her husband, Phil, before his passing in 1997. She worked for many years in the nursing field and worked 18 years at Lancaster County Prison.
Joyce kept a spotless house and knew her way around the kitchen. She had a fondness for Siamese cats and enjoyed them for many years. She also enjoyed traveling with her husband, Phil, from St. John's Newfoundland to Florida and visiting her sisters and many nieces and nephews in VT.
She is survived by two daughters, Kim, wife of Jon Eric Hossler of Manheim, and Heather, wife of James Brooks of Lancaster; stepson, Philip Grouchy, husband of Donna of St. John's Newfoundland; stepdaughter, Lynne, wife of Randy Fincher, Channelview TX; granddaughters, Angelina Teausant, and Joslynn Brooks; and grandson, Cody Brooks, all of Lancaster; and great-granddaughters, Gianni Williams, Ava Williams, and Kynzlee Brooks.
She was predeceased by her beloved grandson, Jon P. Hossler in 2010; her brother, Frank; and sisters, Betty, Marjorie, Corrine, and Marion.
Interment will be private.
