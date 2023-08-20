Joyce Agnes Nooyen died at her daughter's home in Lancaster on August 14, 2023, at the age of 93. Because she knew Jesus as her personal Savior, angels escorted her to Heaven. Hallelujah! Amen! We rejoice with her!
Suffering with vascular dementia for 3 years, she was lovingly cared for by family and amazing caregivers.
Joyce's life has been a wonderful journey. Born in Green Bay, WI, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Phoebe (Meumier) DeGroot. She was preceded in death by three brothers and one sister: Lloyd DeGroot, Norbert DeGroot, Milton DeGroot and Mary Judkins. Her sister, Elaine (Jack) Larsheid, and brother Louis (June) DeGroot, both of Green Bay, WI are still living. Joyce has been a widow since March of 2021 after experiencing 73 years of marriage with her one true love, Ray.
Joyce had two loving daughters: Sandy, married to Jonathan Barrett, and Debbie, married to John Smucker. She felt so blessed to have had five grandchildren: Sheri Garver, Chad Smucker, Shawnda Koser, Josi Hershey and Lucas Barrett. God also blessed her with eleven great-grandsons and one great-granddaughter.
Her home was a wonderful cozy place opened to many friends and her family. Always providing great meals and playing fun games.
Through the years many a family member lived at their home. All always welcomed and spoiled by her. Joyce will be remembered for her servant's heart and her fun nature. She enjoyed life to the fullest, especially playing bridge with many groups of friends. She was a hard worker at whatever was put before her and enjoyed community work. She loved to sew and do crafts. Hosting in her home for family and friends gave her so much joy. She will forever be remembered by being in her kitchen preparing unique delicious food. That was her passion!
Joyce worked at Allentown Farmers Market for 30 years for Johnny's Fresh Meats, owned by her son-in-law, John. She attended Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in New Holland, PA. Every Thursday Gene Skulrak, a thoughtful member of their congregation, came to give her communion and pray with her.
We would like to lovingly thank these beautiful women that cared for our mom: Norma Frey, Wilma Beiler, Loveda Bear, Sue Gamble, Millie Stoltzfus, Kathy Hershey and Cindy Thatcher. They were all truly a gift from God. We would also like to thank Hospice & Community Care; we appreciated their faithful visits and care for our mom.
Private interment will take place at Mellinger Mennonite Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, 150 Water Street, New Holland, PA 17557. Furman's Leola