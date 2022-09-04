Heaven gained a new angel when Joyce A. Warfel, 87, passed away on Sunday, August 28, 2022 at UPMC, Lititz after a brief illness. Born in Columbia, she was the daughter of the late Jacob and Mary Light Henny.
She was a member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Columbia.
She is survived by her children, Deb Mentzer (Bill); Tina Resh (Gordie); Teresa Hockenberry (Jim); Anderson Stoney" Warfel (Donna); Robert Warfel (Joan); Adam Warfel (Julie); 17 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren and ten great-great-grandchildren. Two siblings also survive. She ws preceded in death by her daughter, Linda Campbell, three grandchildren, two great-grandchildren and eight siblings.
Funeral services will be held graveside in Laurel Hill Memorial Gardens at the convenience of the family.
