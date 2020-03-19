Joyce A. Miller, 88, of Lancaster and formerly of Manheim, went home to be with her Lord Jesus on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at Homestead Village. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Daniel S. and Lois Lichty Will. Joyce was the loving wife of the late Kenneth E. "Gene" Miller who died in April of 2013. Joyce was a homemaker and worked part time at the Manheim Auto Auction for 35 years. She was a 1949 graduate of Mount Joy High School. Joyce was an active and faithful member of Community Bible Church of Marietta and was a member of the Christian Women's Club. Joyce was a member of the Lititz Springs Chapter of the Order of the Eastern Star where she served as Matron in 1980 and 1981. Joyce and Gene traveled extensively over the course of their lives, visiting throughout the United States, especially the western states and Canada many times, Israel, Greek Isles, Mediterranean, Nova Scotia, and Alaska. Her interests included music, having played piano and organ, and she enjoyed big band music as well. She was involved with arts and crafts, creating greeting cards, taking photos, flower gardening, and playing card games, especially with her siblings. She enjoyed visits to the family cabin "Racoon Valley Lodge" in Perry County. But most of all, she deeply cherished her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren; she enjoyed spending time with them whenever she had the chance.
Surviving is a daughter, Joan L. wife of Dr. Joseph P. Zaepfel of Lancaster, a son, Gregory D. husband of Jennifer Miller of Smethport, grandchildren: Rebecca wife of Micah Durling and their children: Noah, Josiah, Chloe, Arie; Rachel wife of Brandon Darrah and their children: Kamden, Kenley, Karsten; Hannah wife of Jonathan Darrah and their children: Lilli, Eli, Calli, Addi, a brother, D. Richard "Dick" husband of Josephine Will of Bainbridge, and two sisters: Jean Adams of Mount Joy, and Linda wife of Kenneth Myers of Manheim.
The family felt blessed that her daughter Joan Zaepfel humbly cared for her mother for many years; and also wanted to give thanks to the nursing staff at Homestead Village Apostles Center for Care, Lancaster, and Grane Hospice, York, for the compassionate, loving care given to Joyce during her home going.
Due to current public health guidelines, memorial services for Joyce will be scheduled and announced at a later date. Interment will be private for the family in Manheim Fairview Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent in Joyce's memory to: Community Bible Church Memorial Fund, 331 Anderson Ferry Road, Marietta, PA 17547, or Homestead Village Apostle Center for Care, 1800 Marietta Ave., Lancaster, PA 17603, or Grane Hospice, 1010 Plymouth Road, York, PA 17402. To send the family online condolences, please visit www.BuchFuneral.com
