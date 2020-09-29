Joyce A. Miller

The family of Joyce A. Miller, 88 of Lancaster, and formerly of Manheim; who died on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 has announced services:

A memorial service will take place at Community Bible Church, 331 Anderson Ferry Road, Marietta, on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at 11:00 AM with Pastor Jeff Burkholder officiating. Visitation with the family will take place from 10:30 AM until the time of the service.

Please note that COVID 19 protocols will be in place. Wearing of masks and social distancing is requested during the time of service and visitation at the church. The Buch Funeral Home, Manheim, is in charge of arrangements. www.buchfuneral.com

Buch Funeral Home

21 Market Square
Manheim, PA 17545
717-665-4341
www.buchfuneral.com

