Joyce A. Houck, 85, formerly of New Holland, passed away on Wednesday, February 17, 2021 at the Landis Homes Retirement Community. She was the wife of the late James N. "Jimmy" Houck who died in 2016. Born in Monterey, she was the daughter of the late Glenn and Anna Spence Kreiser.
Joyce was a homemaker and a former member of the Intercourse United Methodist Church. She enjoyed reading and spending time with her family.
Surviving is a daughter, Barbara wife of Neal Vital of Lancaster; and a granddaughter, Keri Vital of Lancaster. She was preceded in death by a daughter, Jan Marie Houck and by sisters, Dorothy Hartman, Reba Buser, Arlene Weidman, Vera Hartenstine, Jean Conlin and Miriam Kreiser.
The family would like to express their gratitude for the exceptional care given to Joyce during her three years at Landis Homes, and for the love and compassion she received in her final days.
There will be no public viewing. A graveside service for family and friends will be held Monday, February 22nd at 11:00 A.M. at the Trumbauer Cemetery, Leola, PA. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Joyce's name can be sent to Landis Homes Caring Fund, 1001 E. Oregon Road, Lititz, PA 17543 or to St. Judes Children's Research Hospital. To send an online condolence to the family, visit www.GroffEckenroth.com. Arrangements by the Groff High Funeral Home, New Holland, PA