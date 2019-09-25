Joyce A. Foreman

Joyce A. (Kopp) Foreman, 88, of Pleasant View Communities, went home to be with her Lord and Savior, Tuesday, September 10, 2019. Born in Warwick Twp., Joyce was the daughter of the late Alvin D. and Ida Jane (Kauffman) Kopp. In 1948, Joyce married the love of her life, J. Earl Foreman who passed in April 2019. They would have celebrated their 71st anniversary on May 22.
Joyce was a lifelong resident of Lancaster County, formerly residing in Lititz. She spent most of her life caring for her family. Joyce was a devoted Christian and was a member of Lancaster First Assembly of God. She loved her family dearly and enjoyed spending time with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Joyce enjoyed traveling with her husband to all 48 Continental States, Europe and China.
Joyce is survived by six children: Dennis Foreman, of Lititz, Gerald Foreman, husband of Sandra, of Lititz, Beverly Foreman, of Manheim, Melinda Tshudy, wife of Terry, of Lititz, Patricia Moore, wife of James, of Port Orange, FL, and Rebecca Kimmich, wife of the late Ulrich Kimmich, of Kona, HI. She is also survived by 11 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by a brother, Arden I. Kopp of Leola and a sister, Josephine K. Smith of Lititz. She was preceded in death by her brother-in-law Bruce W. Smith, husband of Josephine; her sister-in-law Helen (Miller) Kopp, wife of Arden; a brother, Fred G. Kopp and his wife Orpha W.; a sister, Gladys J. Bachman and her husband Lester P. Bachman.
Funeral Services were held on Friday, September 13, 2019 at Spacht-Snyder Family Funeral Home & Crematory, 127 S. Broad St., Lititz, PA 17543. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions in Joyce's memory be made to Lancaster First Assembly of God, 1025 Columbia Ave., Lancaster, PA 17603, earmarked to YWAM – Becky Kimmich.
