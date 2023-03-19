Joyce A. Fetterman, 81, of Mount Joy, passed away peacefully at her home on Thursday, March 9, 2023. Born in Clarksville, TN, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Violet (Goble) Ficchi. Joyce was the wife of David R. Fetterman. She will be missed by her son David E. (Adrienne McHargue) Fetterman, of New York; a daughter Laura D. (Andrew Lee) Fetterman, of California; and a granddaughter Abigail G. Fetterman.
Joyce was intelligent, kind, generous, and above all else, loving. Her friends and family will miss her quick wit, her laugh, her feisty spirit, and her warmth. She filled the world with light and love, was devoted to her children and spent many years helping her daughter follow her interest in dance. She was an avid reader and loved to cook for her family; her specialties were Manhattan clam chowder and puffy tacos.
Before moving to Mount Joy, Joyce and David lived in Dunmore, PA, for 24 years. Her Christmas Eve Open House was a favorite yearly event for everyone in their neighborhood. Joyce attended various Presbyterian churches while living both in Dunmore and in Mount Joy.
A celebration of Joyce's life will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Hospice and Community Care, 685 Good Drive, Lancaster, PA 17604. To leave an online condolence, please visit Joyce's memorial page at www.sheetzfuneralhome.com