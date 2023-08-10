Joyce A. Eshleman, 68, of Willow Street, passed away on Sunday, August 6, 2023 at Hershey Medical Center. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of Alan R. Brown and the late Joanne M. (Fitzkee) Brown. She was married for 47 years to her husband, Douglas G. Eshleman.
Joyce was a member of Redeemer Lutheran Church in Lancaster. In years past, she taught Sunday school and was a member of a prayer group at her church. She was devoted to her faith, and she was proud of it.
Some of her interests included reading, photography, seeing musicals, and going to NASCAR races with her mom and sister to root for Jeff Gordon. Her favorite place to vacation was Ocean City Maryland. Joyce was known for her kind heart and her sense of humor. The thing she enjoyed doing most of all was spending time with her family.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her children, Jessica (Nicholas) Finicle, and Michael Eshleman; and her sister, Gail (Chuck) Bitsko.
She was preceded in death by her mom, and sister, Lynn Ann Brown.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Joyce's name to Redeemer Lutheran Church, 500 Pearl St., Lancaster, PA 17603 or to the American Cancer Society through this link: Donate Today | The American Cancer Society.
