Joyce A. Englerth, 84 of New Holland, entered her home in heaven Friday, February 26, 2021. She was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond E. "Ray" Englerth, in 2010.
Born in Caernarvon Twp., Berks Co., she was the daughter of the late Ralph J. and Margaret (Russell) Spotts.
A 1954 graduate of the former Caernarvon High School in Elverson. In 1979, she attended Institute of Ministry, Bradenton, FL and in 1986, King's Way Misssionary Institute, McAllen, TX.
Currently she was a member of Worship Center where she and her husband were ordained for ministry. They served as full-time missionaries for over 30 years in different areas such as Jamaica, 7 years in Puerto Rico and some of the surrounding islands. Most of their ministry was in Southern Mexico. They lived and served there for 20 years building churches, training leaders, and planning children's programs. They showed Christian films out in remote villages along with distributing Bibles, food, clothing, and toys. A large part of their ministry was evangelizing and praying for the sick.
When her husband went home to be with the Lord, Joyce returned to PA. For over ten years she resided at Garden Spot Village where she continued serving the Lord – teaching Bible studies, leading devotionals, praying for the sick, and best of all, telling everyone she came in contact with about the Lord.
Surviving are three children: Debra G. married to Dennis F. Moyer, Narvon, Jeffrey R. married to Sharon M. (Bradford) Englerth, Gap, Timothy R. married to Sally A. (Lantz) Englerth, Paradise, eight grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Heather R. DeHaven and three siblings: Lois Dunbar, June Alicia, and John R. Spotts.
A visitation will be held on Saturday, March 13, 2021 from 10 – 11 a.m. at Worship Center, 2384 New Holland Pike, Lancaster. A Celebration of Life service will follow at 11 a.m. The service will also be livestreamed at https://livestream.com/worshipcenter/events/5204600. The Groff-High Funeral Home, New Holland is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be posted at www.groffeckenroth.com.
A living tribute »