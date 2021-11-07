Joy L. Shank, 80, of Ephrata, PA, passed away on Friday, November 5, 2021 at Hospice & Community Care in Mount Joy, PA.
She was the loving wife of Norman J. Shank with whom she shared 61 years of marriage.
Joy is also survived by three children: Ivette, wife of Jay Moyer, Lisa, wife of the late Tim Kashner, and Ty Shank, husband of Tina; seven grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; one sister, Patricia Nichols; one brother, Greg Harding; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, the late Warren and Alverta (Gilbert) Harding and three brothers: Martin, Jerry, and Jeffrey Harding.
Joy was a 1959 Cocalico High School graduate and worked as a seamstress for many years at the former W. W. Moyer Co. of Ephrata, PA and Hammericks of Denver, PA. She most recently worked at Pepperidge Farm in Denver, from where she retired.
Joy enjoyed bowling in a league at Dutch Lanes and playing cards, especially Pinocle.
She was a gifted musician and played the clarinet, piano, and guitar.
Joy was also a great cook and baker.
Funeral services will be held at Paul L. Gravenor Home For Funerals on Tuesday, November 9, 2021 at 11 a.m. Friends will be received before the service from 10 – 11 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Joy’s memory to Hospice & Community Care, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604.
