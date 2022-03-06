Joy L. Ramer, 57 of Lilly Drive, Ephrata, passed away Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at her home.
Joy was born May 5, 1964 in Sunbury a daughter of the late Robert Neal Ramer and Nancy L. (Shiffer) Ramer of Sunbury.
She was a 1981 graduate of Shikellamy High School and later received her bachelor's degree in mathematics from Millersville State College.
Earlier in life, Joy attended the Sunbury Bible Church, Northumberland and was currently a member of the Lititz Mennonite Church.
She enjoyed spending her time doing needle work and collecting teddy bears and ceramic teddy bears.
In addition to her mother, Joy is survived by her brother and sister-in-law, Mark A. and Cindy L. Ramer of Sunbury, her sister and brother-in-law, Linda A. and Raymond Ott III of Delhi, CA, her two nieces and one nephew and great nieces and great nephews.
Funeral services will be announced at a later date. Interment will be in Riverview Cemetery, Northumberland.
Contributions in Joy's memory may be made to the Lititz Mennonite Church, 165 Front Street, Lititz, PA 17543.
Arrangements are by the Joseph W. Epler Funeral Home, 210 King Street, Northumberland.
