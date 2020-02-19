Joy Dilliplane Koshuta, age 89 of Paradise, PA, passed away at the Cedar Haven Health Center of Lebanon, PA, on Monday, February 17, 2020. She was born in Yardley, PA, daughter of the late Nelson and Frankie Howard Dilliplane. Joy was a graduate of West Chester State College with a degree in Music Education. She was the wife of the late John Koshuta with whom she celebrated 63 years of marriage in August of 2015.
Joy was a member of Leacock Presbyterian Church in Paradise, PA, where she served as choir director and/or organist for over 35 years. Thereafter, she was named the Organist Emeritus at Leacock Presbyterian Church and she was a member of the Lancaster Organ Guild. Joy was a music teacher for Pequea Valley School District and taught private piano lessons. The family did two mission trips with Wycliffe Bible Translators in Mexico. She was involved with the PA Easter Seals Society at Camp Harmony Hall and Camp Daddy Allen with her family for about 20 years. She was an artist, a composer, and a gardener. Joy also was a member of the Mary Ferree Society, as a past president and was a Lady Lion in the Paradise Lions Club. Joy was a sister to the late Patsy Loch. Joy has 5 children: Carol, wife of Samuel Martin, John Michael, husband of the late Deborah Koshuta, Nelson Koshuta, Tanya, wife of Douglas Marshall, and Krista, wife of Michael Willoughby, 11 grandchildren (Jon, Adam, Curtis, Sandi, Ross, Ethan, Laura, Brian, Alli, Jeffrey, and April), 7 great-grandchildren, and 21 nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life service will be held at a later date in March at Leacock Presbyterian Church, 3181 Lincoln Highway East, Paradise, PA 17562. Interment will be at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Joy's honor to Wycliffe Bible Translators, P.O. Box 628200, Orlando, FL 32862 or to Pequea Valley Public Library, P.O. Box 617, Intercourse, PA 17534. shiveryfuneralhome.com
