JoVaughn Wise, 74, died on Saturday, February 13, 2021 in New Holland. She was the daughter of the late David H. and Doris E. Eisenberger Hess. She was the wife of the late Ronald E. Wise who died in 2014. JoVaughn spent 41 years working as a weaver at two former textile mills, Frank Ix's in New Holland and Weave Corp. in Denver.

Surviving is: one brother, Craig D. (Cherryl) Hess, Lancaster; two nephews, Eric N. Hess, CA, Christian S. Hess, Mountville. She was preceded in death by a brother, Bruce R. Hess.

At Jo's request there will be no memorial service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice and Community Care, PO Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125. Furman's-Leola

