Josiah Ladd Martin

Josiah Ladd Martin, 3 month old son of Ethan L. and Faith (Taylor) Martin, of Morgantown, died Thursday, May 14, 2020, at his home.

Surviving in addition to his parents are two sisters, Olivia and Alyssa Martin; paternal grandparents, Ladd and Sharon Martin of East Earl; and maternal grandparents, Loren and Susan Taylor of Morgantown.

A private graveside service at Christian Fellowship Cemetery will be held at the convenience of the family. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In leu of flowers, we would be grateful for donations be made to Align Life Ministries (formerly known as Susquehanna Valley Pregnancy Services) in Josiah's honor, https://alignlifeministries.org/. To send the family online condolences visit us at www.groffeckenroth.com. Arrangements by Eckenroth Home for Funerals, Terre Hill.

