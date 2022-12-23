Josiah L. Beiler, Jr., age 82 of Paradise, peacefully entered into eternal rest with the Lord, surrounded by his family on Wednesday, December 21, 2022. He was the husband of Naomi L. Beiler Beiler. He was born in Leacock, son of the late Josiah L. and Lydia Smoker Beiler.
Josiah was a member of West Haven Amish Mennonite Church. In his younger years his occupations included being a carpenter, horse trainer, hog farmer, and plumbing. There were very few hands-on things that he couldn't build or repair.
Dad was always an avid hunter and all of these qualities he passed on to his sons. In his later years the hundreds of puzzles he put together kept him pleasantly content.
Surviving besides his wife are 6 children: Verna wife of Alvin Beiler of Palmer, AK, John husband of Barb King Beiler of Quarryville, Sara wife of Glenn Yoder of New Holland, Leon husband of Cindy Both Beiler of Honey Brook, Wayne husband of Maureen Elbert Beiler of Lancaster, Lillian wife of David Nissley of Paradise, 22 grandchildren, and 9 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by 5 siblings: Hannah King, Elmer, Miriam King, Annie, and Isaac late husband of Lavina Beiler of Kinzers.
Funeral service will take place from West Haven Amish Mennonite Church, 837 Peters Road, New Holland, PA 17557, on Saturday, December 24th at 9 a.m. A viewing will be held at the church on Friday, December 23rd, from 2-4 p.m. and from 6-8 p.m. Interment will be in the adjoining cemetery. shiveryfuneralhome.com
