Joshua Z. Merritt, 25, of Marietta, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, May 16, 2020 at Conestoga View Nursing and Rehabilitation. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of Jonathan and Kimberly (Rupp) Merritt.
Josh graduated from Donegal High School, class of 2015.
Surviving in addition to his parents are two sisters, Kristen Wagman, wife of Seth of York Haven, and Katelyn Merritt of Marietta; maternal grandparents, Mary Ann Rupp of Leola and Richard Rupp, husband of Debbie of Akron. Also surviving are many aunts and uncles.
A memorial service honoring Josh's life will be announced at a later date.
