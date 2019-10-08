Joshua Michael Scott, 29, of Lancaster, passed away on October 4, 2019. Born and raised in Lancaster, he was the son of Michelle Clayton and S. Paul Scott.
Music was his passion in life. Josh was a gifted musician and could play any instrument that he could get his hands on. He was most skilled in guitar, which he played as a member of the band ADDAKISS. The highlight of his days would be when he would get together and play music with his friends. A talented artist as well, Josh enjoyed drawing and tattooing. Josh was very spiritual and was interested in astrology and mythology. The most important part of Josh's life was his daughter Lydia. A real chip off the block, Josh shared with Lydia his love of music, art, and going rock picking.
Josh's charm, charisma, and great sense of humor will be greatly missed by his parents; mother Michelle Clayton and her wife, Safiyyah Bashir, and father Paul Scott and his fiancée, Amber Williams, daughter; Lydia Scott, siblings; Sarah Scott and her fiancé, Luis Rivera, and Mya Scott, grandparents; Robert Clayton, Doris Jones, and Roberta and Bill Yoder, aunts, uncles, cousins, a niece, and many friends.
Services will be held Thursday, October 10, 2019 at 7:00pm at Charles F. Snyder Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory located at 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543. Guests will be received prior to the service for a time of viewing from 5:00-7:00pm. The family requests that guests dress as they are or how Josh would best remember you. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial tributes go to his daughter Lydia at GoFundMe https://www.gofundme.com/f/in-remembrance-of-joshua-for-his-daughter-lydia or checks to Michelle Clayton with Lydia Scott in the memo line. To leave an online condolence, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com