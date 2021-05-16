Joshua Michael Neff, 25, born April 26, 1996 in Lancaster, PA passed away at home unexpectedly on May 4, 2021. Joshua was the beloved son of Michael and Jeanette Neff, amazing brother to Matthew Neff.
Joshua loved life and what it had to offer. Josh had the biggest heart and would be there whenever anyone needed him, a hard worker and a wonderful sense of humor. Josh was always up for an adventure. Josh's passion was playing Magic the Gathering with his Dad and brother and many friends. He liked video games and watching Anime. A huge music fan he loved playing music loud in the car and jamming out with his mom. He always looked forward to going to the Firefly Festival in Delaware every summer. Josh loved nature, going on hikes and fishing in Delaware in the Indian inlet bay on his nan and pap's Rietschey boat. In his youth he played soccer for the Penn Manor soccer club and indoor soccer. Josh loved helping his dad coach his younger brothers' soccer teams. When he was little, he was an incredible bowler with an amazing hook. Josh was very interested in the Native American Heritage as he had Native American Heritage. An animal lover he loved his family pets, Pug, Blueberry and Boxers, Roxanne and Coco. Joshua was a 2015 Graduate of Penn Manor high school and went on to attend Millersville University, where he was part of the MCM club and employed by the Millersville library. He was currently employed by LSC communications and loved his job and many co- workers.
He is sorely missed by his loving maternal grandparents, Jeffrey and Teresa Rietschey, Donald and Linda Fulton, paternal grandparents, James and Kay Neff, maternal great-grandmother, Elizabeth Fulton, paternal great-grandmother Ruth Hepler. Aunt, Christina Fulton, Aunt, Lena Neff his best friend whom he called his brother, Eliezar Griffis, companion, Courtney and many extended family and friends. Joshua was predeceased by his baby sister, Chelsea Neff.
If you knew Josh, he was always up to give you a hug. A friend to all Josh touched many lives and was touched by many people. Joshua's wishes in his passing were to become a Tree.
A Celebration of Joshua's life will be announced at a later date, contributions in Josh's memory can be made to Circle Legacy Center, Inc, P.O Box 91, Conestoga, PA 17516. To send an online condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com
