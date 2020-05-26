Joshua Mark Stoltzfus, 15, of 362 School Lane Rd., Gap, passed away Sunday, May 24, 2020 of injuries sustained in a bicycle/car accident. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of Elam J. and Linda M. Stoltzfus Stoltzfus. A woodworker for Millwood Woodworking, Joshua attended the Old Order Amish Church. He was everybody's friend.
In addition to his parents, he will be missed by: a brother, Benjamin, at home; sisters, Emily and Laura, at home; paternal grandparents, Steve and Lydia Stoltzfus, Gap; maternal grandparents, Samuel and Emma Stoltzfus, Parkesburg.
Funeral Services: private with interment following in Millwood Cemetery. Furman's – Leola
A living tribute »