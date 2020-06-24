Joshua L. Stoltzfus, 78, of 61A Slaymaker Hill Road, Kinzers, died Monday, June 22, 2020 at Lancaster General Hospital after a brief illness. Born in Gap, he was the son of the late Dan and Mary Lapp Stoltzfus. He was the husband of Mary Stoltzfoos Stoltzfus. He was shop worker and a member of the Old Order Amish Church.
Besides his wife, he is survived by: children, Ivan S. husband of Rebecca Ann Fisher Stoltzfus of Strasburg, Benuel K. husband of Mary Ann Beiler Stoltzfus of Narvon, Daniel M. husband of Rachel L. King Stoltzfus of Gap, Rebecca M. wife of Mervin K. Riehl of Honey Brook, David F. husband of Ruth S. Stoltzfus of Kinzers, John H. Stoltzfus at home, Mary Ann wife of Samuel B. Stoltzfus of Coatesville; 43 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; daughter-in-law, Cynthia Smucker Stoltzfus of Lykens. He was preceded in death by: a son, Joshua L. Stoltzfus, Jr.; a daughter-in-law, Marian Stoltzfus; sisters, Emma Kauffman and Hannah Stoltzfus.
The funeral is private with interment following in Gordonville Cemetery.
Furman Home for Funerals, Leola.
