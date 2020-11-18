Joshua C. Hostetter

Joshua Conner Hostetter, 23, of Lancaster, passed away unexpectedly on November 14, 2020. He was the beloved son of Randall and Connie L. (Brown) Hilliar and David E. Hostetter

His love will live on in his parents; his daughter: Kelahni Rose Hostetter and his brother, Zachary Hostetter.

He is survived by his grandparents: Anna Kathryn Brown, Samuel and Sheila Brown, Norma Hostetter, and Kenneth and Cecilie Hilliar.

He was preceded in passing by his paternal grandfather, Glenn Hostetter

A Memorial Service will be held on Monday, November 23, 2020 at New Life Assembly of God, 1991 Old Philadelphia Pike, Lancaster, PA 17602. Friends and family are invited to attend a visitation from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. with the service beginning promptly at 11 a.m.

