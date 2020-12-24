Joshua B. Heisey, 12, Newmanstown, passed away as a result of a farming accident on Thursday, December 17, 2020, in the Penn State Hershey Medical Center. He was the son of Joel and Karen (Nell) Heisey. Joshua was born in Lebanon County on March 13, 2008, and was a fun-loving and outgoing young man.
He was an avid reader, very mechanical, and had interest in wildlife & nature. Joshua accepted Jesus Christ as his personal Savior and was baptized when he was 6 years old.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by siblings: Titus, Talitha, Grace, Paul and Aaron; as well as paternal grandparents: Walter and Peggy Heisey; maternal grandparents: Kenneth and Jane Nell; great-grandparents: Helen Nell and Robert & Dorothy Yohe; plus many aunts, uncles and cousins.
Visitation will be held Sunday, December 27, from 2-4 & 6-8 PM at the Heidelberg Church of the Brethren, 162 E. Reistville Rd., Myerstown, and the funeral & burial will be held on Monday, December 28, at 11 AM with visitation 1 hour prior, at the same location.
