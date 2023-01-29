Joshua Adam Mellinger, 29, of Warwick Township, passed away on Wednesday, January 11, 2023, at Lancaster General Hospital following a hard battle with Pneumonia and other infections. Born in Lancaster, PA, he was the son of Brenda Kay (Keller) Connelly and the late Cordell Lee Mellinger.
Joshua had attended Warwick High School before graduating from Hempfield High School. He worked as a care provider, taking care of his grandmother and father. In his free time, he enjoyed drawing, playing video games, and watching anime. He had a great sense of humor and enjoyed helping those around him. He was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and for a large part of his life attended Millport Mennonite Church.
Joshua is survived by his mother, Brenda Connelly, his older sister Laura Stinson and her husband Lars, his sister Sarah Mellinger, his brothers Zachary Mellinger and Benjamin Mellinger, and his nephew, Erik Stinson.
Friends and family are invited to attend a Memorial Service which will be held at 6:00 PM on Thursday, February 2, 2023, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 1136 Sunwood Lane, Lancaster, PA 17601.
