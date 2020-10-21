Joshua A. Morris, 28, of Lancaster, PA, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, October 19, 2020. Born in Lancaster, PA, he is the son of David Edward Woods and Cynthia Morris Pendergast and adopted mother, Tracy Bord. He was the step son of George Bord and considered Edgardo Exias his father.
Joshua graduated from Hempfield High School in 2010 and enjoyed being outdoors and the cold winters. He also enjoyed soccer, basketball, hiking, fishing, cooking, and working out. He listened to Rhythm and Blues and Pop music. His favorite candies were Twix bars and Skittles.
In addition to his parents and adopted parents, he is survived by his son, Greyson Morris, brothers, Mykhael Morris Brown, Alexander Exias, Dakota Rutherford, sister, Gabriella Exias, step siblings, Aaron Bord, Tawny Bord, Tiarra Mateo and fiancé Iris Mitchell.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Joshua's Celebration of Life Service at The Groffs Family Funeral Home, 528 W. Orange Street, Lancaster, PA 17603 on Friday, October 23, 2020 at 12:00 Noon with Pastor Milton Jones officiating. A viewing for family and friends will be held on Friday from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service. Due to COVID restrictions, masks will be required. The interment will be private.
