Joshua A. Emel, 36, of Lancaster, left us suddenly due to a car accident, to be welcomed into God's kingdom on Monday, May 10, 2021. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of John A. and Christine F. Emel. Josh found his niche as an LPN who was selflessly devoted to helping others. He loved his family dearly and enjoyed spending most of his time with them. If you knew Josh, you knew he had a kind heart and would do anything to help others. His final gift was to the Gift-of-Life donor program. He was a joy to be with. He was an avid gamer, and gained a recent interest in the stock market. He had a witty sense of humor and he loved animals, especially his dog Jasmine.
He is survived by his siblings Brian M. Emel, Jennifer L. Loos, Janice M. Chivers, Jason M. Leipart, and April Romanosky, and his extended flock of family.
A service will be held on Monday, May 17 at 11:00am at Conestoga Memorial Park in the mausoleum, with an interment afterwards. There will not be a public viewing.
In lieu of flowers if desired, contributions may be made to honor Josh's life's wishes here: https://tinyurl.com/InMemoryOfJosh. 717-273-6283