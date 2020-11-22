Josephine R. Heilmeier, 92, formerly of Akron, passed away on Tuesday, November 17, 2020, at ManorCare, Sinking Spring, PA. Josie was born in Simpson, PA to the late Bernard and Mary (Djubis) Tomasky and was the wife of the late Leonard Heilmeier who passed away in 2002.
She was a member of Our Mother of Perpetual Help Catholic Church in Ephrata. Josie was a waitress for The Concord Hotel in New York, NY from 1970 to 1990. She enjoyed dancing and singing and was an accomplished Polka dancer.
Josephine is survived by two sons, Charles Prawdzik, Jr. of Sparks, NV and James Prawdzik of Sioux Falls, SD. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Lawrence T. Prawdzik. She was the last living of 14 children. Services and interment will be private at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
