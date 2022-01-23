Josephine Mildred Geiter, 93, formerly of West Grant Street, Lancaster, PA, passed away on Friday, January 21, 2022 at Lancaster Nursing and rehabilitation Center. Born in Lancaster, PA, she was the wife of the late Winfield S. Geiter, Sr., and the daughter of the late Harry L. and Anna M. Kuhns Irvin.
A lifelong resident of Lancaster, she was a member of Covenant United Methodist Church and loved being a homemaker. She also loved music, dancing, but most of all her family was everything to her.
She is lovingly survived by her children, David F. Hoffman, Robert K. Hoffman, James E., husband of Pearl Geiter, Karen M.Shockley, Jeffrey Geiter, all of Lancaster, PA and Bradley S., husband of Sharon Geiter of South Carolina; 21 grandchildren and 42 great-grandchildren and 5 great-great-grandchildren, and a brother Earl Irvin. She was preceded in death by her son, Ronald A. Hoffman, four sisters, Anna Mae Rexinger, Pauline Aucamp,, Dorothy, Elizabeth Steffy, three brothers, Harry Steffy, George Steffy, and Lester Irvin.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Josephine’s Funeral Service from The Groff’s Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., 528 W. Orange St., (Corner of W. Orange and Pine Streets), Lancaster, PA on Friday, January 28, 2022 at 11:00 A.M. with Pastor Jorge Aldae officiating. The family will receive friends at The Groff’s on Friday from 9:00 A.M. until time of service. Interment at Millersville Mennonite Cemetery.
Please visit Josephine’s Memorial Page at:
A living tribute »