?Josephine M. Misal, 88 of Columbia, passed away on Monday, February 17, 2020. She was the wife of the late Charles A. Misal. Josephine was born in Laureldale, daughter of the late Charles D. and Florence M. Frankhouser Fritz. She was of the Protestant faith and enjoyed helping in the kitchen at local churches. She was a Girl Scout leader and also enjoyed flowers, gardening, and her family.
She is survived by her children: Carl A. (Sharon E.) Misal; Carol A. (James L.) Martin; Bruce A. Misal, all of Columbia, and Bonnie L. (the late David H., Sr.) Aulthouse, Mount Joy. Twelve grandchildren, twenty-nine great-grandchildren, and four great-great-grandchildren. One brother: Victor (Marga) Fritz, Homestead, FL. She was preceded in death by one son: Charles W. Misal, Sr.; baby-boy Misal; one grandson: Charles W. Misal, Jr.; one granddaughter: Stephanie Misal Lefever; brothers: William and David Fritz.
The Funeral Service will be held at the Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., 31 South Eighth Street, Columbia on Friday, February 21, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. with Pastor Gwen Trout, officiating. Viewing from 10:00 A.M. to 11:00 A.M. Interment in Laurel Hill Memorial Gardens. Please omit flowers. Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to: the Mission Fund, c/o Wrightsville Assembly of God, 365 Orange St., Wrightsville, PA 17368. To send an online condolence, visit: Workmanfuneralhomes.com
A living tribute »