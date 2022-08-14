Josephine M. "Jo" (Dickel) Miller, 84 years of Honey Brook, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, August 8, 2022, at her home. Jo was born in Lancaster County, PA, on March 28, 1938. She was the daughter of the late Lenoard and Loretta Gertrude (Henderson) Dickel. Jo was the loving wife of Galen Howard "Moose" Miller, with whom she shared 65 years of marriage on March 16, 2022.
She was a resident assistant at the Heatherwood Retirement Community and Tel Hai Retirement Community both of Honey Brook. Jo attended the Tel Hai Chapel and was a member of the former Honey Brook Fire Company Ladies Auxiliary. She enjoyed going to the casino, cooking, beach vacations with her beloved family and spending time with friends.
Jo was preceded in death by her three brothers, Leonard Dickel, Jr., John Dickel, and James Dickel and two sisters, Betty Dickel and Jean (Dickel) Houck.
Surviving in addition to her husband is a son, G. Scott husband of Tamme (Hayes) Miller of Narvon and a daughter, Vickie Lyn Weller of Honey Brook and a grandson, Douglas Scott husband of Katie (Arters) Miller of Narvon.
A graveside service will be held on Saturday, August 27, 2022 at 11 AM at St. Mark's Episcopal Church Cemetery of Honey Brook, PA., with Pastor Tim Herr officiating. There will be no funeral home service or viewing.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in the memory of Jo to Tel Hai Care Assurance Fund, PO Box 190, Honey Brook, PA. 19344-0190.
Arrangements by The Labs Funeral Home, Inc. of Honey Brook, PA.
