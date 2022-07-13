Josephine L. Miller (Centini) passed away surrounded by her loving family on Tuesday, July 12, 2022. She was born in Lancaster PA; she was the daughter of the late Lelio Centini and Antonia Centini (Carosi). Her parents were born in Acqua Santa, Italy.
Josephine graduated from Catholic High in Lancaster. Early in her career she worked as a press operator at Federal Mogul and later, worked in lamp assembly for Kaadan Lamp Company. Josephine then switched gears to focus on enjoying her children and grandchildren, as family was always the most important thing to her. During her free time, she loved bowling, bingo, encounters with neighborhood dogs and caring for her grandchildren. She was an avid sports fan who loved the Philadelphia Eagles, Phillies, Flyers as well as Penn State football. She was a member of Zion Lutheran church in Leola.
Josephine is survived by her sons, Dennis R. Warfel (Jennifer), James R. Miller; her daughters, Doretta (Harold) Stotz, Darlene (Ed) Owens; her 11 grandchildren; 21 great- grandchildren, one great-great-granddaughter and her brother, Joseph Centini.
She was preceded in death by her daughter, Denise (Warfel) Rupp, wife of Brian Rupp; her three sisters Palma, Irene, and Norma and her brother, Louis.
She was married August 1978 to her late husband, James E. Miller who awaits her in heaven since 2010. She was previously married to and shared two children with John L. Warfel, deceased. When she married James, she gained three children who she loved as her own with every breath she took.
A Funeral Service will be held at The Groffs Family Funeral Home, 528 W. Orange Street, Lancaster, PA 17603 on Friday, July 15, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. Friends are invited to greet the family starting at 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment will be private.
