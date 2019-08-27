Josephine "Josie" M. Ridenour, 84, passed away on August 25, 2019. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Oscar and Margaret Ream. She was the beloved wife of 30 years to the late Lester Ridenour who died in 2008.
She was adored and loved by her family and friends. She will be greatly missed. She is survived by her children, Tom (Linda) Cunrod, Tina (Nyla), Terry (Anne), Ted (Betty), Tammy (Dave) Eshleman and daughter-in-law Karen Cunrod; eight grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren; a brother, Charles (Joanne) Ream and many loving nieces and nephews. Also surviving is her first husband, Thomas W. Cunrod, Sr.
She was preceded in death by her son Tim; grandchildren, Jennifer, Timmy and Jeffrey Cunrod and by sisters, Patricia and Catherine; and by brothers, Oscar and William Ream.
The family wishes to send a thank you to all that cared for her at Lancashire Hall and a special thank you to Brenda.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Service on Thursday, August 29, 2019 at 11:00 AM at the DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 141 E. Orange St., Lancaster, PA 17602. A visitation will be held from 10:30 AM until the time of service. Interment will be in Mellinger Mennonite Cemetery. To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit:
