Josephine "Jo" Seiverling, 94, of Ephrata, passed away on Thursday, November 4, 2021, at home.
She was born in Ephrata to the late Clarence and Elsie (Stark) Levan and was the wife of the late Paul E. "Sivie" Seiverling with whom she shared 35 years of marriage before he passed away in 1986.
Jo enjoyed being a clerk for JJ Newberry for many years. She also owned and operated Seiverling Deli with her husband from 1968 to 1969. She enjoyed bingo and crafting, especially making homemade dolls with her daughter, and attending craft shows. She loved flowers and tending to her garden.
She was a beautiful soul who loved her children and grandchildren. She was proud of her five generation family.
Jo is survived by two children, Paul E. Seiverling, Jr., Tina A., wife of Dale Garman; a granddaughter, Tami, wife of Bruce Haines; two great-granddaughters, Brittini A., wife of William See, Stefani R. Haines, wife of Eric Lotti; two great-great-grandchildren, Logan and Laura See and her sister, Nancy Ludwig.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Clarence Levan, Jr.
A viewing will be held on Tuesday, November 9, 2021 from 10 to 11 AM at Stradling Funeral Home, 30 North 9th Street, Akron, followed by funeral services at 11:00 AM. Interment will be private in Memory Gardens Memorial Cemetery.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
