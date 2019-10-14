Josephine J. Dentel, 90 yrs., formerly of Honey Brook, passed away on Thursday, October 10, 2019 at Maple Farms, where she resided since June of this year.
She was born in Honey Brook on Friday, February 1, 1929. Josephine was the daughter of the late Charles J. and LaDora (Supplee) Miles. She was the wife of the late John J. Dentel, who died on January 28, 2016.
Josephine was a homemaker to her beloved family. She was a lifelong member of the Honey Brook Presbyterian Church. Josephine was employed at the Collins and Ackman Sewing Mill of Downingtown, Davis Drug Store of Honey Brook and Villa St. John in Downingtown. She adored being a grandmother and spending time with her cherished family.
Josephine was preceded in death by her bother, Charles Miles and a sister, Ruth M. Jackson.
She is survived by a son, John J. Dentel of Leola and four daughters, Carol S. Briggs of Honey Brook, Ruth S. Snader of New Holland, Linda J. Gring of Morgantown and Janice L. Weaver of East Earl. There are 13 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren.
A private service will be held at the convenience of family.
Arrangements by The Labs Funeral Home, Inc. of Honey Brook, PA.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in the memory of Josephine to the Honey Brook Presbyterian Church Building Fund, PO Box 276, Honey Brook, PA 19344-0276.
For additional information please visit