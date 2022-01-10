Josephine Irene Bechtel, 87, of Ephrata, went home peacefully to be with the Lord, at Brethren Village, on Monday, January 3, 2022.
She was born in Hanover to the late Ralph William and Treva Missouri (Sterner) Leppo, and was the wife of the late Cyril Richard Bechtel who passed away in 2009. Cyril was the love of her life since Age 16!
She was a member of First United Methodist Church, Ephrata, where she taught Sunday School to Kindergarteners, sang in the choir, was a member of United Methodist Women, and served as a hostess for the Tender Loving Care Group.
Josephine was a graduate of Elizabethtown College. She was an elementary school teacher in Dallastown and Ephrata Area School Districts, and then was a homemaker for a period of time. When her children were grown, she did substitute teaching in Lancaster County. Josephine was a volunteer for Ephrata Cloister, Ephrata Community Hospital, and Mennonite Central Committee. She enjoyed cooking, sewing, gardening, and spending time with her family.
Josephine is survived by four children, Louise, wife of Gregory Barton of Mountville, Douglas, husband of Margaret Bechtel of Lancaster, Janice, wife of David Schell of Mount Joy, Pamela, wife of Kirk Felix of Carlisle; 11 granddaughters, Leslie Dorchester and Bethany Barton; Meredith Grasser, Jolene Blackmon, and Lauren and Kristin Bechtel; Jessica Frey, Mikaela Clemente, and Erika Schell; Madelyn and Kathryn Felix; one great-granddaughter, Gracelyn Dorchester; three great-grandsons, Cy Albert, Grayson Frey, and Gunner Dorchester; two sisters, Marietta, wife of Oren Wildasin of Brodbecks, Lorraine Moore, wife of Carnell Dorsey of Germantown, MD; and one brother, Wendell, husband of Carla Leppo of York.
A viewing will be held on Friday, January 14, 2022, from 12 to 1 PM at the First United Methodist Church, 68 N. Church Street, Ephrata, followed by A Celebration of Life Service at 1:00 PM, with Rev. Dr. Quentin Wallace and Rev. Dong-Jin Choi officiating. Interment will follow, in Memory Gardens Memorial Cemetery, E. Cocalico Twp. In light of the continued COVID-19 pandemic, the family requests that anyone attending wears a mask.
Memorial contributions in Josephine's memory may be sent to First United Methodist Church, 68 N. Church Street, Ephrata, PA, 17522. Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
