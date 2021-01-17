Josephine I. Ruoss, 77, of Manheim, passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, January 13, 2021. Born in Elysburg, she was the daughter of the late Harold and Elsie Swank Amig and her step father, the late George Sites. She was the loving wife of the late John W. Ruoss who passed away in October 2004.
Josephine worked as a seamstress for the former Penn Elm Apparel, Elm. She was a member of Grace Brethren Church, Manheim. Josephine enjoyed knitting, crocheting, playing cards, making crafts, and doing puzzles. She loved spending time at her daughter's cabin in Elk County where she could be with her family.
Surviving is a son, John Steven husband of Rita Ruoss, Denver, two granddaughters, Elizabeth Paige wife of Derek Ecenrode, Leah Mariah Ruoss, two great-grandsons, Soren Hagen and Jackson Monroe Ecenrode, two brothers, Terry husband of Pat Amig, Bill husband of Donna Amig, and a sister, Mary Lee wife of Dean Crowl. She was preceded in death by a daughter, Debbie Jo Ruoss and a sister, Virginia Kessler.
Services are private and at the convenience of the family. Internment in Manheim Fairview Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, those desiring may send contributions in Josephine's memory to Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation, 34 Milbourn Manor Drive, Camden Wyoming, DE 19934. To send the family online condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com