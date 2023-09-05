Josephine I. Ella, 93, of Manheim, passed away peacefully on Friday, September 1, 2023 at United Zion Retirement Community, Lititz. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Mary Strohm Shirk. She was the loving wife of the late Ralph Ella, Sr., who passed away in 2016. Josephine was a secretary for the former Raymark Industries. Following retirement, she worked for the Manheim Auto Auction. She was a member of Trinity Evangelical Congregational Church, Manheim and a Worthy Matron with the Lititz Springs Eastern Star. Josephine enjoyed traveling and going to the beach. She especially loved cooking and spending time with her family.
Surviving is a son, Ralph Jr., husband of Julie Lightner Ella, Manheim, two daughters, Debra A. wife of Mark W. Romberger, Manheim, and Linda Ressler, Wasilla, AK, six grandchildren: Melissa wife of James High, Daniel husband of Suzanne Ella, Amanda wife of Justin Steffek, Abby Romberger, Casey husband of Tracy Ressler, Kellie wife of Jaden Alvstad, and five great grandchildren: Nicole, Travis, Hunter, Madison, and Samuel, three brothers: Warren, Mahlon, Paul, and three sisters: Marie, Patricia, and Barbara. She was preceded in death by a son-in-law, Richard Ressler, a sister, Jane, and two brothers, Harvey and Carl.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Josephine's Memorial Service at Trinity Evangelical Congregational Church, 48 Market Square, Manheim on Thursday, September 7, 2023 at 10:30 AM. There will be a time of visitation from 9:00 AM until the time of service. In lieu of flowers, those desiring may send contributions in Josephine's memory to Trinity Evangelical Congregational Church, 48 Market Square, Manheim, PA 17545. Interment is private and at the convenience of the family. To send the family online condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com