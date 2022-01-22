Josephine F. (Urban) Musser, 93, of Elizabethtown, passed away peacefully on Tuesday January 18, 2022 at Milton S. Hershey Medical center. She was surrounded by her loving family.
Services and Interment are private at the request of Josephine.
In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to, Elizabethtown Area Senior Center, 70 South Poplar Street, Elizabethtown, PA 17022.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Miller-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, 130 N. Market St., Elizabethtown, PA 17022. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.FinkenbinderFamily.com.