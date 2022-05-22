Josephine E. Gaugler, 86, of Lancaster, died peacefully on Wednesday, May 18, 2022 at her home. Born in Pottstown, she was the daughter of the late Anthony Brown, Jr. and Dorothy Bergeman Brown. Josephine was the loving wife of Robert L. Gaugler who passed away in 2015.
She graduated from Pottstown High School in 1955 and was a homemaker. Josephine was a faithful member of Bethel Baptist Church. She enjoyed spending time with her family and pets.
Surviving are two daughters, Susan wife of Mark Heisey of Thompsontown, Beverly wife of John Hickman, of Yaphank, NY, a son, David husband of Linda Gaugler, of Lancaster, four grandchildren, James Hickman, Sharon Fazio, Johanna Reyes, and Alyssa Nuzzi, two great-grandchildren, Genesis Reyes and Roman Berkheimer a brother, Richard Brown, of Fogelsville, and a sister-in-law, Shirley Noble, of Ephrata. Preceding her in death is her husband Robert, a son, Douglas Gaugler, a grandson, Michael Nuzzi, and a sister-in-law, Marilyn Brown.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Josephine's Funeral service at Bethel Baptist Church, 532 Lebanon Road, Manheim, PA 17545, on Thursday, May 26, 2022 at 10:30 AM. There will be a viewing at the church from 10:00 AM until the time of service. Interment will be in Memory Gardens, Ephrata.
Those desiring can send contributions in Josephine's memory to, Bethel Baptist Church, 532 Lebanon Road, Manheim, PA 17545. To send the family on-line condolences, please visit, www.BuchFuneral.com
