Josephine E. Cooper Kelly, 88, of Lancaster, PA passed away on Tuesday, May 25, 2021 at St. Anne's Retirement Community. Born in Cass, WV, she was the oldest daughter of Walter E. and Martha E. Tharp Cooper. She was the loving wife of the late John D. (Jack) Kelly for almost 65 years.
Jo was raised in Elkins, WV and was a 1950 graduate of Elkins High School. While working as a secretary for the West Virginia Division of Forestry after graduation, she went on a blind date with a new man in town. She and Jack were married two years later and over the course of the next 65 years made their home in several states. Jo was a homemaker and, after raising her children, was employed by the House of Cards Hallmark stores in Uniontown and Camp Hill, PA. She was an excellent cook and baker, hostess, seamstress and gardener. She was the best mom a child could wish for and we will miss her dearly. She was a member of Willow Street United Church of Christ.
Jo is survived by her children: James D. Kelly, husband of Carol, of Bloomington, IN; Rev. John D. Kelly of Alexandria, VA; and Janice Wolfe, wife of Darin, of Lancaster; her five granddaughters: Anna and Megan Kelly and Haley, Madison and Claire Wolfe; her sister, Joyce Moore, wife of Robert, of Morgantown, WV; her brothers, Tom Cooper of Elkins, WV, and Ellis Cooper (husband of Pattie) of Morgantown, WV. In addition to her husband, Jack, she was preceded in death by her sister, Mary Cooper Hartman and her half-sister, Doris Loraine Brown.
The family would like to thank the nurses and staff at St. Anne Retirement Community for their amazing and loving care of Jo over the past year especially after the loss of her husband and during the COVID lockdown.
A private graveside service was held for the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Anne's Retirement Community, Benevolent Fund, 3952 Columbia Ave., Columbia, PA 17512. To leave an online condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com