Josephine E. Brubaker, 97, of Shillington, PA passed away on Thursday, September 3, 2020. Born in Lebanon, PA, she was the daughter of the late Samuel and Kate Firestine Smith and was married to the late C. Miller Brubaker, Sr.
She was a graduate of Lebanon High School and was of the Lutheran faith. An active volunteer, she worked at the Day Care Center and the Senior Center. Gardening was a favorite pastime.
She is survived by her son, Clayton M. (Charlann), Brubaker, Jr. East Earl, her grandsons, Clayton M. (Madeline) Brubaker and Kurt A. Brubaker, great-granddaughters, Andrea Brubaker and Gretchen Brubaker, and a great-great-granddaughter, Jacqueline Avila. She was preceded in death by her sister, Edna Marks, and her brother, Airey Achey.
Graveside services will be private at the convenience of the family at Riverview Burial Park.
