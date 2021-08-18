Josephine C. Celia entered into the Kingdom of Heaven on August 16, 2021 at the age of 92. Josie was born in Lancaster, PA on March 19, 1929 and was the daughter of the late Nicola and Mary Assumtino (Pastino) Lombardo. Josie celebrated 50 years of marriage with the late Nicholas S. Celia. Josie was known to many as a dedicated wife, devoted homemaker, friend and hostess to everyone who entered her home. Josie above all loved her family, and she was mother of four, grandmother of eight and great-grandmother of six. She will be truly missed.
Josie loved staying active playing Bocce Ball and Bingo with her friends. She also enjoyed Italian cooking and staying active in her church, Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church, Lancaster. Josie was also a former member of the Lancaster Italian Cultural Society. Josie worked for many years at Franklin and Marshall College in their food services department.
Josie is survived by three daughters and one son, M. Colette, wife of John "Jack" Groft of Lancaster, Josette M., wife of Dominick Dannessa, of Chicago, IL, Annette M. Myers of Lancaster, and Nicholas G. Celia of Lancaster. Two sisters, Mildred Segro and Marian Pautz, both of Lancaster also survive her. Josie was preceded in death by sisters Mary Starr and Clara Berty, along with her twin sister Angeline Voci.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, August 21 at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church, 558 W. Walnut St., Lancaster, PA with celebrant Msgr. Richard Youtz. Family will receive friends at the church from 10:00 -11:00 a.m. Interment to follow in St. Anthony Catholic Cemetery, Lancaster.
If desired, memorial contributions may be sent to Sacred Heart of Jesus Parochial School, 558 W. Walnut St., Lancaster, PA.
To leave an online condolence, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com
A living tribute »